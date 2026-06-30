Letter to the Editor: Remembering Orange County’s role in the American Revolution

As New Yorkers, we are fortunate in our history. One of the original 13 colonies, New York was the site of our nation’s first capital; George Washington was inaugurated on the balcony of Federal Hall in New York City in 1789. Battles of the Revolutionary war were won and lost for the colonists across the state, including many right here in Orange County. Washington called West Point the “key of America,” and Newburgh is the birthplace of one of the highest military honors, the Purple Heart.

It’s in New York we remember the ride of Sybil Luddington, the 16-year-old girl who rode 40 miles on horseback to rouse American militiamen, as well as Nathan Hale, the American spy who became one of the Revolution’s earliest martyrs and famously regretted that he had “but one life to lose for [his] country.”

As we approach this Independence Day, on the 250th anniversary of our country, it’s an opportunity to reflect on the history that built this nation, as well as a chance to imagine what will come next. A moment to shift our perspective from what was, to what will be. From the start, the American experiment has always required a willingness to forge a new path, and as we step into the next 250 years of this nation, it’s up to us to imagine - and then to build - what this country will become.

Happy 4th of July, Orange County!

James Skoufis

Senator, NYS 42nd District