I am the VP of the Rumshock Veterans Foundation. [William “Bill” Whetsel] had recruited me back in 2019 to help him build the Rumshock brand. Bill was a retired Air Force veteran who was determined to address the desperate housing shortage and suicide rate that has plagued veterans for decades. He was passionate about the need to find housing for them, a place to stabilize their health, where they could also have a place to find reliable transportation for doctors’ appointments, to go shopping for food and clothing, and a place to anchor their lives.



After continuing to hear rejections from many municipalities who did not want a veterans community their backyard, Bill reached a sympathetic ear with Congressman Pat Ryan. His efforts resulted in a federal grant for Bill’s initiative, totaling $1 million dollars, which allowed us to begin planning for a location that could accommodate 10 tiny homes with a community center, parking for transportation, and a multi-armed services branch memorial on the property. Challenged with obstacle after obstacle, Bill reached an agreement with a property owner in the city of Port Jervis.

Bill’s passion for creating a community for veterans had affected so many people over several years that he was about to finally see his dream realized. However, life had other plans for Bill; he would lose his battle for remaining alive during the final stages of the project construction and its dedication.

There are few people who, during their lives realize the purpose for which they are placed on this earth. Bill had lit a fire under so many of those involved in his vision that it could not be extinguished. His son, Tyler, a loving family, friends and supporters are now responsible for continuing Bill’s dream and finishing the project. In the coming months, we will be preparing the first residents to live in the Rumshock Veterans housing community in Port Jervis, in what Bill had hoped would be the first in a series of community housing and employment communities for veterans throughout the region, this will be an important conclusion to one person’s dream.

Peter Lyons Hall

Warwick