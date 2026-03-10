Letter to the Editor: Re-elect Mayor Dwyer

You would be hard pressed to find another mayor in Orange County who is as accessible and hands-on as our Mayor Dwyer. You can email, text, or call Mayor Dwyer anytime to pose your questions, comments, or concerns. And he will get back to you. He’s a one of a kind leader who cares and listens. Mayor Dwyer is focused on issues that affect us: taxes, development, infrastructure, quality of life, and protecting our water source - Mombasha Lake. My family enjoys the new Airplane Park and the cleanliness of the Village. During this bitter winter - with rampant snow storms - the Village DPW thoroughly plowed and sanded the streets immediately, making it safe to navigate the Village. The Monroe police officers are courteous, friendly, and supportive. My family and I enthusiastically endorse Mayor Neil Dwyer for reelection because his momentum and progress must continue.

Denisse Ceballos

Monroe NY