Letter to the Editor: Re-elect Judge Schwartz

To the Editor:

It is my honor to endorse Judge Audra Schwartz for re-election as Monroe Town Justice.

I have known Audra for more than 15 years and have seen the qualities that make her an exceptional judge and an extraordinary person – deeply knowledgeable, hardworking, compassionate, with unwavering ethics. She is committed to treating all who come before her court with dignity and respect.

Audra’s service goes well beyond the bench. She has given countless hours of her personal time to serve our community – whether on Town commissions and boards, leading the County Centralized Arraignment Part, providing pro-bono legal services, or as President of the Orange County Magistrates Association. She has done all of this, along with carrying out demanding responsibilities as our senior Town Justice since 2018, running her 30-year law practice, and being a devoted wife, mom, and good friend. Her love for the Monroe community is the driving force behind her tireless service.

Judge Schwartz is the dedicated leadership our Town’s justice system needs. I proudly support her re-election and encourage all residents to join me in voting to keep an experienced, compassionate, and principled judge on the bench.

Brian Archer

Harriman