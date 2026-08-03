Letter to the Editor: Public should be able to speak on ‘automated license plate readers’

I recently attended a Village of Monroe board meeting with the hope of initiating a local conversation on an issue, which has already evolved into a national one, specifically “automated license plate readers” (ALPR). Unfortunately, our new Mayor [per public comment rules established by the board on April 21] prevented any comments on non-agenda items. So how do we hold our elected representatives publicly accountable if you can only address the issues of an agenda which they themselves create? But I will leave that matter for another day, for now I will focus on ALPR’s with a brief observation and a few quick questions.

I am aware of two cameras in our village, can the board identify all the cameras within our village? Prior to installing these cameras was there any public comment, if so were there any concerns regarding the constitutionality of these cameras, specifically the Fourth Amendment? And finally, who monitors these cameras, is it strictly the Monroe Police Department, or does a private vendor have access to all the acquired data as well?

Again, I hope this begins a civil discussion on a serious and often debated issue of how to keep a community safe, while at the same time assuring our Constitutional rights remain fully intact.

Tom Lapolla

Monroe