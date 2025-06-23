Letter to the Editor: Proud to endorse Richardson, Stephens, Rivera

I am proud to endorse Councilwoman Maureen Richardson for Monroe Town Supervisor. She is a lifelong resident and is not afraid to tackle difficult tasks.

I first learned of Maureen Richardson when she spoke at a Town Board meeting to oppose a proposed Dinosaur Park. She spoke with conviction and detailed the negative impacts it would have had on the residents living adjacent to it as well as to all of Monroe.

Maureen remained outspoken and rallied supporters to speak out against the proposed 491-unit Rye Hill Preserve. She believes in environmentally sustainable projects that will benefit the residents of Monroe, not overdevelopment. Most recently Councilwoman Richardson demonstrated her commitment to Monroe with her participation in “Monroe Clean Sweep Day” and assisting in the assembly of the new park equipment in the Village of Monroe.

I am also proud to endorse Beth Stephens and Luis Rivera for the Town Council. Together with Maureen Richardson they will work tirelessly to end the exploitative CCR zoning, work to secure grant funding, and pursue improved public safety.

I encourage all registered Democrats to vote for Maureen Richardson for Supervisor along with Beth Stephens and Luis Rivera for Town Council in the June 24 Democratic primary, or now with early voting. I know they are committed to serving all the residents of Monroe.

Mary Bingham

Town of Monroe Councilwoman

Monroe