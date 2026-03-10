Letter to the Editor: Praise for town board transparency

The new era in Monroe town government was shining brightly on March 2 at town hall.

Our new Town Supervisor Maureen Richardson and the town board brought to the podium the auditor from PKF O’Connor and Davies, Melissa Szot, who is working on the annual town audit. This process is usually kept under wraps until late April or May or beyond and no information is available to the public on the status of the town’s finances.

But here we were, with the detailed explanation in print of the town’s actual budget for 2024 leading into 2025 and soon 2026.

This is exactly what the public needed: sunshine and fresh air.

We can all follow this presentation by watching the video of the town board meeting of March 2, 2026, on the town’s website and on YouTube.

Congratulations to our new supervisor and our new town board for bringing us into the new era of open and transparent town government.

Dan Burke

Monroe