Letter to the Editor: Politics aside, come honor our founding veterans

The Friends of Hathorn historical society has spent more than a decade researching the true history of the people of Warwick and our local founding veterans, uncovering the forgotten stories, and revealing the dramatic events of our Town and the region.



On May 17, from 2-6 p.m., the annual Founders’ Day event at the Gen. John Hathorn historic site -- today’s Old Stone House Inn-- will focus on some of these patriots, presented by their descendants and “fans.”

As the hype for the nation’s 250th builds, come and connect to the experiences of people right here during those eight long years of war. They were just like you, caught in a political storm not of their own making, and trying to find a way forward.

Leave your current politics at home, they will be fine—just come and “Meet the Patriots” and honor your local Revolutionary heroes. It is free, outdoors, and appropriate for all ages. Details are posted at hathornfriends.org. And thank you, Arek Kwapinski, for allowing the group to once again celebrate the heritage of the Old Stone House and what it means to our community.

Sue Gardner,

Town of Warwick Historian