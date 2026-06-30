Letter to the Editor: Penn Station must be rebuilt — but New York should not sign away its leverage

Penn Station needs major improvement. No one who has used it regularly can seriously argue otherwise. Riders deserve a safer, clearer, more accessible, and more dignified station. But that does not mean New York should accept a rushed agreement that weakens the MTA’s rights or exposes riders and taxpayers to avoidable risk.

Recent reporting on the dispute between Amtrak and the MTA should concern anyone who depends on New York’s transit system, including Hudson Valley residents who travel through Manhattan for work, medical appointments, family obligations, and regional connections. Amtrak owns Penn Station, but the MTA and LIRR have long-term lease rights that help protect New York riders from construction impacts and operational disruption.

Those rights are leverage. They should not be traded away lightly.

Governor Hochul is right that Amtrak and the MTA should work collaboratively. A rebuilt Penn Station will require cooperation among Amtrak, the MTA, NJ Transit, the federal government, and the public. But collaboration cannot mean signing first and asking questions later.

Before New York agrees to any new Penn Station deal, the public deserves to know: Does the agreement preserve all existing MTA and LIRR lease rights? Who pays if costs rise? What protections exist for LIRR, subway, and commuter access during construction? What happens if the design changes? And why should New York surrender any leverage before those answers are clear?

This is not about opposing a better Penn Station. It is about making sure the project is transparent, rider-centered, and legally sound.

Governor Hochul should make clear that New York will collaborate fully — but will not authorize any agreement that weakens the MTA’s existing rights, shifts unclear costs onto New Yorkers, or puts political branding ahead of public transit function.

Clayton Arbo

Warwick