Letter to the editor: New York seniors need school tax relief

In a recent letter to the editor, the author questions why he must pay school taxes of $12,00 when he is not a user of the school system. I could not agree more.

My last child graduated from Suffern High School in 1986--precisely 30 years ago! I have been paying taxes for other people’s children because of rapacious teacher unions. Over 30 years, I estimate that I’ve paid over $200,000 for other people’s benefit, and many of these people have long since left our school district.

My son moved to Florida, where childless parents pay no school taxes. Texas and a number of states provide full or part relief for those without children in school.

It is somewhat encouraging that Senator Skoufis has talked about the subject, but I am not optimistic that Mr. Skuoufis or Pat Ryan will ever do anything to resolve this problem.

William J. Byman

Goshen