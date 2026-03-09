Letter to the Editor: Never change a winning team

As Monroe approaches its mayoral election [March 18], voters should consider the proven record of Mayor Dwyer and his current board of trustees.

Low taxes, strong leadership: Over eight consecutive years, Village taxes increased by an average of only 0.68 percent per year, the lowest of any municipality in Orange County.



That’s less than three quarters of one percent per year. This staunch fiscal discipline has helped protect residents, especially those on fixed incomes, from rising everyday costs. Mayor Dwyer understands financial statements and budgets because he is a highly accomplished, astute businessman. Mayor Dwyer and his team should have earned your vote based on this accomplishment alone.

Responsible growth, independent governance: The administration has delivered steady, resident‑focused leadership, managing growth responsibly, complying with state/local/zoning regulations, and avoiding costly litigation. At town hall meetings, Mayor Dwyer and his board of trustees demonstrate independent decision‑making and responsible governance, without yielding to special interests or commercial/residential developers.

protecting community resources: Key priorities achieved include maintaining infrastructure, safeguarding the water system and water source - Mombasha Lake, responsibly managing sewer capacity, and completing community projects such as Airplane Park and the upcoming Crane Park.

Keep the momentum: The administration has made measurable progress toward goals set in 2022. Disrupting this leadership risks undoing those gains.

Re-elect the Smart growth Party. Re‑elect Mayor Dwyer and his team.

Alex Rivera

Monroe, N.Y.