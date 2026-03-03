Letter to the Editor: Monroe taxes

Dear fellow residents,

On March 18 you will have to make a choice once again. The choice is between our sitting administration and a new administration that wants to take over.

In doing this you must understand the financial reality if we change administration.



I have reviewed the eight years worth of financials during the administration of former mayor Mancuso versus today’s administration.

The reality is that former mayor Mancuso during his eight years increase taxes on an average of 8.13 percent.

The reality is that the current administration has increased taxes only about one percent a year in the last eight years.

To me, this is the biggest factor given the huge tax increases coming out of the town of Monroe.

The town of Monroe in 2025 gave us an 11 percent tax increase with the assistance of supervisor. Richardson. Just in January 2026, Richardson admitted that the prior administration’s budget actually increased our taxes 18 percent. Although Cardone denies this. He claims the increase was only 11 percent. To this fact, I anticipate a tax increase of 15 to 20 percent from the town of Monroe going forward until 2028.

Take these facts into consideration. Would you rather have the village low tax or would you rather have the high tax over prior history of a former mayor?

If you want to be successful and take control of our community and political position, we need over 50 percent of registered voters in the Village of Monroe to vote to protect Monroe from any further devastation.

Tim Mitts

Monroe