Letter to the Editor: Leadership calls for unity, not police

Supervisor [Maureen] Richardson’s decision to call the Village of Monroe police at last Thursday evening’s Monroe Town Hall meeting constituted excessive use of law enforcement resources. No law was broken. No crime was committed. No one was in danger. Richardson’s response was disproportionate to the circumstances. Her solution was akin to using a sledgehammer, to drive a toothpick, through a two-by-four.; [an] irrefutable display of poor judgment and inexperience. I do not believe Councilman Sal Scancarello and Councilwoman Bethany Stephens would ever need to call the police, because their leadership and gentle authoritative demeanor would shine and prevail.

Councilman Scancarello and Councilwoman Stephens must be permitted to speak without censorship or interruption. They are elected officials chosen by the electorate. Silencing these duly elected board members, through interruption or directing them to remain quiet, undermines the people’s vote. Richardson is accountable for triggering chaos on Thursday evening. Richardson objected to a moment of bipartisan cooperation between Councilman Scancarello, a Republican, and Councilwoman Stephens, a Democrat. When Scancarello defended Stephens’s right to speak, it appeared to prompt Richardson’s disapproval. Richardson’s “us versus them” mindset and “my way or the highway” discourse is not leadership.

Let’s embrace bipartisan cooperation between Scancarello and Stephens—unity rather than division. I look forward to meetings where Scancarello and Stephens navigate the ship, emerge as leaders who maintain order, inspire optimism, and deliver results. What occurred last Thursday is unacceptable.

Mario Aviles

Monroe