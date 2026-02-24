Letter to the Editor: Leaders must act against hate

Pike and Milford have failed in Unity in the Community initiative after initiative. The community focused efforts of Delaware Valley Actions are laughed at by “the other half” of Pike. Likewise, many Democrats yell out loudly against any Rod of Iron, Second Amendment or Moms for Liberty event or even reference. Even our Commissioner Chair refused to announce who contacted him about the Farmers Market. His reason was “fear of retaliation or retribution” toward the business.



So, now this week we learn of rounds of ammunition entering the windows, walls and structure of our Pike Islamic Center in Westfall Township (some say Matamoras). Well, many of us saw this type of “hate” happening one day, soon, and soon is now. These past months I personally have seen as “differing views” have resulted in very sad and long-lasting outcomes. Where is the harmony, the unity and the tolerance?

We hop skip straight to cancelling, terminating, and violence plus outright retaliation and retribution. The rounds fired into our County Islamic Center is “just the new norm.” Mark my words, vitriol through violent acts, will simply be acceptable life in Pike as it is in our world today.

Law enforcement needs funding and our judges need to step up. Our schools need to be more vocal on bullying policies. Our food pantries and places of worship need more “community beliefs and values” marketing. Our elected need to act on what is happening.

Kevin Holian

Dingman Township