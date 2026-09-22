Letter to the Editor: Join the Public Safety Advisory Committee

The Monroe Town Board approved the creation of a Public Safety Advisory Committee, and we are looking for residents who are willing to volunteer their time, experience, and perspective to help shape the future of public safety in our community.

The committee will take a thoughtful, fact-based look at Monroe’s public safety needs, including crime and traffic trends, motor vehicle accidents, emergency response services, policing needs, and other community safety concerns.

Members will review available information, consult with public safety professionals and government agencies, listen to residents, and help identify qualified consultants for an independent public safety and police feasibility study.

The committee will include a minimum of six members, but it is not limited to six. We want to bring together residents with a broad range of backgrounds and perspectives. Experience or demonstrated interest in public safety, emergency services, municipal government, transportation, law, planning, or related fields is welcomed—but you do not need to be an expert to have something valuable to contribute.

What matters is a willingness to listen, ask questions, consider the facts, and approach this important work with an open mind.

If you are interested in serving, we want to hear from you. Please email the members of the Monroe Town Board, briefly introduce yourself, share your background or interest, and tell us why you would like to participate.

bstephens@townofmonroeny.gov

mbingham@townofmonroeny.gov

sscancarello@townofmonroeny.gov

lrivera@townofmonroeny

govmrichardson@townofmonroeny.gov

Public safety affects all of us. This is an opportunity for Monroe residents to have a direct voice in helping our community evaluate its needs and plan responsibly for the future.

Bethany Stephens

Councilperson, Town of Monroe