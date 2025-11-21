Letter to the Editor: Exercise caution

I would like to remind people, especially young adults, to be extra cautious when driving this time of year. Especially when they are driving in the dark or on unfamiliar roads. Rain or snow combined with fallen leaves can make driving even more hazardous.

I have lived on a very winding road with no streetlights for almost 30 years. In that time there have been close to 10 accidents within a quarter mile stretch where the drivers and their cards end up in the woods.

Take your time getting there. As the saying goes, “arrive alive.”

Pam White

Tuxedo