Letter to the Editor: Elect the ‘Smart Growth Party’

Like all of you my wife and I love living here in our bedroom community of Monroe where we raised our three children, with all of its charm and splendor. From the downtown business district with its enjoyable background music, where many of us shop and dine, to the beautiful Mill Ponds-with the new sidewalks - where our young athletes train and our older couples stroll, and to our newly built Airplane Park, where our children can play in a brand-new state of the art playground.

None of these improvements would be possible without the hands-on leadership of our current Mayor, Neil Dwyer, working alongside our current Village Trustees, Andy Ferraro and Marty O’Connor.

Not only has this board helped beautify our hometown, it has also taken steps to protect our open space and upgrade our current infrastructure. With the completion of a Comprehensive Plan in 2023, along with the modernization of our water transmission system, “smart growth” development is a hallmark of this administration.

So, on March 18, it will be my honor to vote for Neil Dwyer, Andy Ferraro, and Marty O’Connor – “The Smart Growth Party”- and I hope you consider voting for them as well.

Tom Lapolla

Monroe