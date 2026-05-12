Letter to the Editor: Communities remain resilient in challenging times

Summer in Orange County is one of the best times of year. Our downtowns buzz with activity, farm markets attract crowds, families gather at local eateries, and neighbors reconnect at community events throughout our towns and villages. It’s also one of the most important times to support the local businesses that make Orange County such a special place to call home.

These are challenging economic times, but our communities remain resilient because of the people who continue to invest in one another. We have so many great local coffee shops, farm stands, restaurants, and service providers. Every time we choose to spend locally it helps strengthen our local economy, which supports us all.

Recent conversations about rising gas prices and affordability in the County Legislature have highlighted something important: keeping dollars local matters. When families have more money to spend, shopping here reinvests into our people and programs, strengthening our communities.

That’s why I continue to believe affordability measures and economic growth go hand in hand. Supporting working families, seniors, commuters, and small business owners ultimately strengthens the entire county.

Orange County has incredible entrepreneurs, hardworking families, thriving farms, and vibrant Main Streets worth celebrating and supporting. Throughout Goshen, Florida, Warwick and across our county, there is so much to discover right here close to home.

This summer, let’s continue building an Orange County economy that supports local jobs, local businesses, and local families.

County Legislator Jonathan Redeker