Letter to the Editor: Another take

To the Editor:

After the excellent long-standing relationship the Town of Monroe has enjoyed with the Photo News, it is a shame the paper has turned to one-sided reporting. The article published on Nov. 21, 2025 regarding the Nov. 17, 2025 Town Board meeting in respect to the FY-2026 budget creates a false narrative on many points.

﻿Here are the facts in regards to the Confidential Secretary to the Highway Superintendent position:

﻿In November 2023, $35,197.00 was budgeted for this position when it was occupied by another individual.

﻿The employee who currently holds this position was hired at $40,040.00 in December 2023 after the 2024 budget was passed. The increase in salary was approved by a unanimous vote with all board members showing support.

﻿In 2025 an 11% increase was given bringing the salary up to $44,370.00. This did not equate to a 26% increase as stated by Councilwoman Bingham last year. I have had numerous conversations with Highway Superintendent Elect Bill Brown who felt that this employee was worth at least that salary in addition to a stipend for the work performed related to Refuse/Recycling and the Highway Department’s responsibility as liaison to Interstate Waste.

﻿The 2026 salary with the stipend would increase the employee’s salary by 20% in 2026, but that was not the case last year as incorrectly stated.

﻿It is completely inappropriate to single out a hard working employee and might I add, two years in a row. I encourage those who have expressed an issue with this employee’s increase to email Highway Superintendent Elect Bill Brown at bbrown@townofmonroeny.gov for clarification on this employee’s responsibilities that warrant this increase.

Tony Cardone - Supervisor

Town of Monroe

Editor’s Note: We are always happy to publish letters that take our reporting to task, and are pleased to provide Supervisor Cardone with the space to offer a more fulsome explanation.