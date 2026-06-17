Letter to the Editor: A community at a crossroads

Recent meetings continue to show a troubling pattern: poor negotiation, condescending attitude, strained relationships, and escalating tensions rather than resolving them. Richardson’s conduct has been marked by melodrama and resistance to opposing views, fueling division at Town Hall meetings since taking office. Recent appearances at neighboring municipal meetings have also raised concerns about how our town is being represented. Richardson’s histrionic egocentricity and myopic focus spark polarizing discourse at every Town Hall “public comment” session.

Case in point:

It is deeply troubling that Councilwoman Maureen Richardson is tying the Dial-a-Bus intermunicipal agreement with the Town of Woodbury, to the separate dog shelter agreement. The two issues are unrelated and linking them reflects a misplaced grievance rather than sound leadership. What we are seeing is an emotional response being used as leverage in a retaliatory, tit-for-tat dispute.

Seniors depend on this bus service for grocery shopping, medical appointments, social activities, library visits, and access to the senior center. As a result, many are now stranded and caught in the middle of a political power struggle driven by an apparent narcissist. Because these Woodbury Senior citizens are not part of her constituency, it may be easy for Richardson to overlook the consequences. But the impact is real, and this is destructive politics.I encourage every resident to watch the available Town Hall videos.

Alex Rivera

Monroe