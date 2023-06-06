John Kelemen will be a wise mayor with a caring heart

To the Editor:

On June 27 there will be a Republican Party primary election for the position of Village of Woodbury mayor. I will be voting for John Kelemen.

I have known John for many decades as both a most wonderful, honest, and smart owner of a local business in Woodbury and also as someone who has both volunteered with local organizations and who has pitched in whenever a neighbor or community member was in need.

John is someone who I know sees Woodbury as a terrific place to live and a place where the potential to build on our strengths is boundless. I also know he has the skill to lead the village with efficiency and thoughtfulness.

John will be a mayor with the heart to be caring and a head to deal with issues and plan for the future.

Finally, I hope everyone will take the time to exercise our hard-earned right to vote on June 27.

Dorothy Morris

Highland Mills