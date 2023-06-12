John Kelemen understands the challenges small businesses face

To the Editor:

We urge everyone in Woodbury to vote for John Kelemen for Village of Woodbury Mayor in the Republican primary being held at the Woodbury Senior Center on Tuesday, June 27.

For over 10 years we have been fortunate enough to have had John as our neighbor. In his own quiet way John has shown us how much he cares and is invested in Woodbury.

As small business owners we know how much John relates to the challenges we face and believe that if elected he will do everything in his power to support us while strengthening what makes Woodbury such an attractive place to live.

Ron and Lisa DeNiear

Central Valley