In support of Tyler Etzel

Central Valley /
| 19 Oct 2023 | 11:26

    This is in support for Tyler Etzel who is running for mayor in the village of Woodbury. I met Tyler when we moved to the area about seven years ago. Tyler has become a great friend who has vast knowledge of the town and surroundings. His good intentions are very visible during our long conversations. I am impressed by his selfless dedication to our community. In my opinion, he listens carefully and takes appropriate actions to fix the concerns of community. I find him very hard-working and a focused person.

    Dimple Aggarwal

    Central Valley