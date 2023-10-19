In support of Tyler Etzel

This is in support for Tyler Etzel who is running for mayor in the village of Woodbury. I met Tyler when we moved to the area about seven years ago. Tyler has become a great friend who has vast knowledge of the town and surroundings. His good intentions are very visible during our long conversations. I am impressed by his selfless dedication to our community. In my opinion, he listens carefully and takes appropriate actions to fix the concerns of community. I find him very hard-working and a focused person.

Dimple Aggarwal

Central Valley