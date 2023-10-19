In response to Supervisor Denise Quinn on her anti-Semitism letter

Disliking someone based on religion, color or national origin is definitely wrong and anti-American. But disliking a person or group based on their actions or treatment of others is not wrong but logical. When any group ignores our laws and treats others wrongly and is thusly disliked, “I” find no wrong in it. Just like many of our political so-called leaders don’t follow their oath of office, many religious leaders don’t follow the rules of their religion and use their religion for their own benefit. Using a tired old phrase for their own benefit and accusing others by it is also wrong. As MLK said, judge a man by his character not his color, or in this case his religion.

Joseph L. Sexton

Monroe