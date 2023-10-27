Eachus endorsement of Maureen Richardson and William Kazdan for town board

This is New York State Assemblymember Christopher Eachus, and I am writing today to give my full endorsement for two great candidates running in this year’s election for Monroe Town Board: Maureen Richardson and William Kazdan.

If there is one item that will define our area for the next generation, it is the need for sustainable, environmentally sound development. Orange County, including the town of Monroe, is the third fastest growing county in the state, behind only Queens and Brooklyn. With this growth, comes the need for comprehensive, thoughtful, and inclusive representatives to ensure the safety and health of our constituents. These candidates will ensure that the families of tomorrow will affordably enjoy an improved quality of life in Monroe by working with offices such as my own to make your tax dollars work for you.

William Kazdan raised his family and started his business in Monroe. Maureen Richardson was born and raised here and is the founder of Preserve Monroe. They both have chosen Monroe to build their lives. They represent the duality of what is needed in our public servants: an understanding of Monroe’s foundational roots, and a compelling vision of what Monroe can be with the proven ability to bring it to fruition.

So on Tuesday November 7, remember to cast your ballot for Maureen Richardson and William Kazdan for a Monroe that is preserved, a Monroe that is accessible for young and old, and a Monroe that you can believe in.

Christopher Eachus

Assemblymember, 99th District

Central Valley