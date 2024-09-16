Discover your local library

Celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month this September with Monroe Free Library! Library cards are invaluable to communities, providing patrons with access to books and many other resources at no cost to them.

We’re inviting everyone to discover the incredible resources and opportunities available at your local library by signing up for a library card. Whether you’re looking to enhance your skills, find valuable information, or connect with fellow avid readers, a library card unlocks a world of possibilities.

Today’s libraries are vibrant community centers offering much more than just books. At Monroe Free Library, you’ll find diverse programs for all ages, reference assistance, tech help, meeting rooms and study spaces, book clubs, language learning, crafting, and much more.

Business resources such as online access to Consumer Reports and Data Axel’s Business Databases are available to library card holders, along with resources like our Creative Pop-up Studio and programs to support entrepreneurs and small business owners. Cardholders can also borrow a laptop and pick up a Wi-Fi hotspot, fax or print remotely, reserve museum passes, get tech help or utilize our online tutoring service. And the Libby app provides patrons with access to over 15 million eBooks and audiobooks.

Monroe Free Library truly has something for everyone. Don’t miss out! Visit Monroe Free Library this September to sign up for a library card and discover all that your library has to offer.

About Monroe Free Library: The Monroe Free Library aims to provide the community with access to classic and cutting-edge materials and technology; and initiate programming that stimulates and enlightens patrons of all ages. For more information, visit the library’s website at www.monroefreelibrary.org.

