Community responsiveness and outreach

I’m a member of the Sugar Loaf Chamber of Commerce, business owner, and resident of the town of Chester. Many elected representatives have come and gone throughout my time here. Usually, I don’t hear much activity from them. I’m happy I can’t say the same about Brandon Holdridge.

Councilman Holdridge has regularly gone above and beyond when it comes to transparency. He’s always writing about his projects, accomplishments, and efforts in the paper, posting online, and giving updates at town board meetings. When someone responds to his posts with a comment or question, it never goes unanswered. He also makes his town email and personal email/phone number public very often. I took advantage of that to see if he could help me with some issues. Every time I got a response and he always did everything he could to help me.

Brandon has held multiple events at Bagel Girls to make himself available to talk to in person. I’ve heard of informational meetings and roundtables he got together in response to issues in the community like the Chester Commons field, basketball league, and Ward system. This is the work ethics of someone I believe would make a great town supervisor.

Jessica Hengen

Chester