Celebrating Parks and Recreation Month

Every July, we celebrate Parks and Recreation Month, a time to recognize the parks, trails, playgrounds and recreational spaces that help make our communities healthier, stronger and more connected.

Whether it’s a family enjoying an afternoon at a neighborhood playground, a child competing in a local summer sports league or someone taking a walk along one of our scenic trails, parks provide opportunities for people of all ages to stay active, spend time outdoors and enjoy everything our communities have to offer.

Our local parks are much more than open spaces. They serve as gathering places where neighbors meet, friendships are formed and lasting memories are created. They host community events, concerts, athletic competitions and family celebrations that bring people together throughout the year. They also provide a welcome escape from the stresses of everyday life and remind us of the importance of protecting the natural beauty that surrounds us.

Parks also play an important role in supporting public health. Access to safe, well-maintained recreational spaces encourages physical activity, promotes mental well-being and helps children develop healthy habits that can last a lifetime. Investing in parks is an investment in healthier families and stronger communities.

None of this would be possible without our state’s dedicated professionals, volunteers and local organizations who work tirelessly to maintain our parks and recreation programs. From mowing fields and maintaining trails to organizing youth sports and community events, their hard work often happens behind the scenes but has a lasting impact on countless residents.

As we celebrate Parks and Recreation Month, I encourage everyone to take advantage of the wonderful parks and recreational opportunities available throughout our region. Visit a local park, hike a trail, attend a community event or simply spend some time outdoors with family and friends. These shared spaces enrich our quality of life and remind us that some of life’s greatest moments are often the simplest ones.

By continuing to support and preserve our parks today, we can ensure future generations have the same opportunities to explore nature, build community and create lasting memories for years to come.

Karl Brabenec

Assemblyman, NYS 98th District