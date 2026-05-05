Celebrating our men and women in uniform: the importance of military appreciation month

In America, one of the highest honors any person can have is the opportunity to serve our country. That is why each May we celebrate Military Appreciation Month, a time to recognize the contributions and sacrifices of those who have fought, and continue to fight, to protect our freedoms.

Established by Congress in 1999, this national observance was championed by Arizona Sen. John McCain, a Navy veteran and prisoner of war during the Vietnam War. May was chosen because it already includes several important military observances, including Memorial Day, Armed Forces Day and Victory in Europe Day.

Military Appreciation Month also plays an important role in raising awareness of the challenges facing active-duty service members and veterans. These issues include underemployment, financial strain related to pay and housing costs, PTSD, suicide risk, difficulties transitioning from military to civilian life and navigating complex health-care systems.

According to recent data, approximately 1.5 million veterans have been diagnosed with substance abuse disorders, 10 to 15 percent experience depression and 44 percent report difficulty adjusting to civilian life. Our men and women in uniform are on call 24/7, and this month serves as an important reminder that we must be there for them when they return home. That is why I have worked hard in Albany to ensure veterans have access to the resources they deserve, including leading efforts to increase civil service credits for veterans returning from service and expanding real property tax exemptions for disabled combat veterans.

Outside of Albany, there are many ways we can recognize and support our service members and veterans this month. That can include donating to a veterans charity, volunteering with a local veterans service organization or sending a care package to troops overseas. Even something as simple as displaying an American flag at your home or business, or thanking a service member for their service, can go a long way.

Our men and women in uniform have sacrificed so much to protect our freedoms, and this month is a meaningful time to give back. I hope you will join me in finding ways to support the service members and veterans in our community and show our gratitude for all they have done for our great nation.

Karl Brabenec

Assemblyman, NYS 98th District