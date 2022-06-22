Candidate vocal about high gas prices, empty shelves

Editor,

I am happy to see people waking up and realizing Democrats are sinking our nation. I recently read news analyzing the race for the 18th congressional district, showing a shift from favoring Democrats to now confirming our Republican candidate Colin Schmitt will win. It makes sense because people are sick and tired of representatives who stand by while we suffer on a daily basis. Colin uses his voice to speak out against incredulous gas prices, empty shelves, and other issues destroying our quality of life.

He’s the kind of congressman we need to get things back on track during these times of despair. I know we will see a red wave come November and I am thrilled that Colin Schmitt will be riding on that wave.

Sincerely,

Hank Davis

Montgomery, NY