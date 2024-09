Troop 440 – Monroe was proud and honored to be present and have our Boy Scouts participate in the Village of Monroe September 11 Memorial Ceremony. Thank you to the Village of Monroe for always including Troop 440 in this heartfelt and solemn event. We will never forget those that were lost and the countless acts of heroism by the first responders on that fateful day! May God Bless America!

Steven Thau, Boy Scout Troop 440

Monroe