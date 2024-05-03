An update on town initiatives

Thanks to the assistance of many residents and community members, we enjoyed another successful Clean Sweep event on Saturday, April 20. With 140 volunteers signed up to assist in cleaning up our town, it was a productive day that yielded enough bags of garbage to fill a 30-yard dumpster! While every day is not Clean Sweep, we can all continue to do our part in maintaining the beauty of our town. Special thanks to the village of Monroe and village of Harriman for the continued teamwork that contributes to the success of the day. We greatly appreciate the support of our event sponsors as well as the participation by several local officials and businesses.

Earlier this week we announced that the town of Monroe has partnered with Recycle Coach. Available to residents of the town of Monroe, village of Monroe, and village of Harriman; please consider downloading the mobile app as it’s a valuable tool in determining whether an item you wish to dispose is recyclable.

You can also view your refuse schedule, schedule changes, report missed pickups, as well as view refuse/recycling events taking place in the local area. Additional information about Recycle Coach is available on the town of Monroe website or by contacting the Highway Department at 845-782-8583.

It seems that the spring weather we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived! Wishing you a wonderful month ahead to get outside and enjoy it.

Tony Cardone, Supervisor

Town of Monroe