A town which has forgotten the holy Torah

This Monday a big crowd of Hasidic Jews demonstrated against the courthouse of the town of Palm Tree.

According to the Torah it is forbidden to have a Jewish government body before the coming of the Messiah.

Another terrible sin is the creation of a justice system based on non-Torah rulings, for Jewish people.

Therefore, masses of Hasidic people demonstrated at the newcourt house.

Our message is clear. The Town of Palm Tree does not represent us. We pray for the dismantlement of a town which desecrates the name of G-D.

Rabbi Yoel Loeb

Former resident, in the name of the demonstrators, and rest of G-D faring residents.