Thoughts on preserving America’s natural beauty and historic legacy

Each year on Aug. 25, we recognize National Park Service Founders Day and celebrate the enduring mission of an agency entrusted with protecting some of America’s most treasured landscapes, historic landmarks and cultural resources.

The National Park Service was established in 1916 when President Woodrow Wilson signed the Organic Act into law. Its mission was both ambitious and timeless: to conserve our nation’s natural and historic treasures while ensuring they remain accessible for the enjoyment of future generations.

For more than a century, the National Park Service has helped Americans experience the extraordinary beauty and history of our country. From towering mountains and ancient forests to battlefields, monuments and historic homes, these protected places tell the story of who we are and where we came from.

Here in New York, we are fortunate to have many nationally significant sites that preserve important chapters of the American story. These places commemorate the courage of those who fought for our independence, the determination of those who advanced freedom and equality and the natural beauty that has shaped generations of communities.

Our parks also provide tremendous benefits beyond preserving history:

They offer families opportunities to hike, camp, learn and spend meaningful time together.

They support local businesses, attract visitors and strengthen the economies of surrounding communities.

Most importantly, they give people of every age and background the chance to experience the outdoors and develop a greater appreciation for our shared natural heritage.

National Park Service Founders Day is also a time to recognize the dedicated rangers, historians, educators, maintenance workers, volunteers and conservation professionals who care for these special places. Their work often takes place behind the scenes, but it is essential to preserving our parks, protecting visitors and keeping our history alive.

The responsibility to safeguard these treasures does not belong to one agency alone. Each of us has a role to play by respecting the land, supporting conservation, practicing responsible recreation and teaching younger generations about the importance of protecting our natural resources and historic sites.

America’s parks belong to all of us. They connect us to our past, enrich our lives today and represent a promise to those who will follow us.

On National Park Service Founders Day, I encourage everyone to visit a national park or historic site, learn something new about our country and appreciate the remarkable legacy that generations of Americans have worked to preserve. By caring for these places today, we can ensure that their beauty, history and inspiration endure for centuries to come.