Two MW athletes sign on to play sports at college

On Wednesday, February 12, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders Athletic Department held a brief ceremony to honor two of their senior athletes as they signed their letters of intent. The signing of the letters indicates that the athletes intend to continue their athletic careers as they attend college next year.

Athletic Director Bryan Wilson and Assistant Director Christopher Vero invited school administrators, coaches, and families to attend the event, which was held in the Great Hall at the high school. Crusader Alicia Scali signed her letter to continue her track and field career at Bucknell University and Kamal Salaudeen signed to continue his football career next year at American International College. Both athletes had their photos taken with their families, coaches and friends.