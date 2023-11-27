Tuxedo varsity volleyball rakes in the wins

The Tuxedo George F. Baker High School varsity volleyball team had tremendous success this year, and finished the season with a trip to the state “Final Four” on November 18.

The team finished their season with a 17-5 record. On November s,2, the girls beat their Division and Class D rival SS Seward in four sets in a thrilling game to clinch the first Section 9 title since 2017. This is after sweeping their Division opponents during the regular season, and clinching the Division 6 Championship as well, which is acknowledged as the regular season champion.

Following their Section title, on November 11, the team traveled to Port Jefferson in Long Island to play the Section 11 champion: Shelter Island.

Tuxedo made quick work, establishing dominance early and winning in three sets: 25-8, 25-10, and 25-16. During the week leading up to the state tournament, the team travelled to Millbrook for a scrimmage tournament, playing other final four teams such as Pine Bush, Cornwall, and host Millbrook in preparation for the weekend. Tuxedo played against Section 2 champion Lake George at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls on Saturday night in the semifinal game, ultimately succumbing to the tough competition.

The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m., but because of the new tournament format, the matchup didn’t begin until well after 9 p.m.

While the team ended their season a day earlier than they had hoped, the squad was ecstatic at how far they had gone. Coach Michelle Hines and Coach Jessica Schweitzer couldn’t be prouder of the girls, saying, “They have worked tremendously hard this season and deserve every title they have earned. Having well-minded, optimistic athletes makes it a joy to coach, and we love working with them every day.”

Hines is the varsity coach while Schweitzer is the JV coach; they have both been at the helm of Tuxedo volleyball together for over a decade, resulting in a successful program, boasting three state “Final Four” appearances along with a multitude of Division titles. “We love our small school and the special way the girls and community support one another. We are truly in a family atmosphere; it shows in the interactions we have every day both in the classroom and on the court,” added Coach Hines.