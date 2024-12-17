Tuxedo school district expands intramural athletics program

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association requires students to be in seventh or eighth grade in order to participate in modified interscholastic sports, but at TUFSD, the love for athletics and competition can start earlier, the school district shared.

This fall, the District expanded its intramural program by introducing extramural soccer and volleyball teams for George F. Baker sixth graders. This new opportunity allowed young athletes to gain valuable competitive experience while connecting with peers from other small schools, including Tuxedo Park School and Green Meadow Waldorf School in Chestnut Ridge.

Athletic Director Marco Margotta says the extramural program was received very well, with almost half of the sixth-grade class participating. The advantages of this program are numerous, he explained, “By starting early, our students are better prepared for the challenges and excitement of modified sports, all while developing teamwork, sportsmanship, and a love for the game.”

As TUFSD prepares for the winter sports season, the extramural program is set to grow with the addition of basketball and indoor soccer. Looking ahead to spring, students can look forward to even more opportunities, including baseball and softball.

“The district is thrilled with the success of the extramural program and is proud of our sixth graders for their enthusiasm and participation! We look forward to seeing this program continue to grow and provide even more opportunities for our athletes to thrive, both on and off the field,” the school district said in its announcement.