MW softball defeats Kingston 5-0

On Saturday, May 16 the Monroe-Woodbury girls softball team traveled to Kingston to take on the Tigers in a key league match up. The Tigers came into the game with a 8-7 record after beating Red Hook in their last game 12-4. The Crusaders drove up to Kingston with a 9-7 record after edging Minisink Valley 9-7. The two league rivals had split their two previous meetings this season making this game important for the seedings for the upcoming playoffs.

The Crusaders broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth inning when they scored four runs aided by two walks, two stolen bases and a double by Callie Exarchakis. In the sixth inning the Crusaders added an insurance run when Deanna Murphy walked and scored on a double by Ava Hayes to put the Crusaders up 5-0.

Crusader starting pitcher Isabella Brelesky picked up the victory pitching seven shutout innings, allowing only one hit, while striking out six. The Crusaders’ 5-0 victory brings their record to 10-7 on the season and secures them a spot in the playoffs that will start on May 27.