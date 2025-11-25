MW’s season ends in final seconds of play

The Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders traveled to Arlington High School on Nov. 22 to take on the Mamaroneck Tigers in the quarterfinal round of the NYSPHSAA playoffs. The Section IX champion Crusaders came into the game with a 10-1 record after beating Middletown 28-21. The Section I champion Tigers also came into the game with a 10-1 record after beating John Jay 9-0.

The Tigers got on the board first when they scored on a 25-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead. The Crusaders answered right back on their next possession when quarterback Ethan Maldonado took the snap, faked a hand-off, then cut through the Tigers defense and scored from 21-yards out. After Matvii Butiuhin hit the point after attempt, the Crusaders pulled to a 7-3 lead. The Tigers responded with :49 left in the first quarter when they scored three more on a 38-yard field bring the score to 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Maldonado hit Michael Stone in stride as he streaked down the far side line for a 54-yard gain and a first down at the Tigers’ 18. Several penalties later, though, the drive stalled.

The Crusaders got the ball right back when Liam Hayes made a diving interception of a Tiger pass to give the team possession near midfield. A few plays later, Maldonado hooked up with Braylon Shillingford who dragged a couple of Tiger defenders on his back down to the 2-yard line. From there, Nate Coulanges took a direct snap and crashed through the Tigers defense to score and the Crusaders had a 14-6 lead. But the scrappy Tigers were able nail a 35-yard field goal as the half came to an end, making the score 14-9.

In the second half, Hayes came up with his second pick of the day and sprinted down to the Tigers 21. From there, Maldonado took off and again picked his way through the Tigers’ defense to bring the Crusaders to a 21-9 lead with 5:00 left in the third.

In the fourth quarter, the Crusaders increased their lead after Butiuhin kicked a 37-yard field goal and the score was 24-9 with 11:59 left in the game.

The Tigers responded and on their next possession and scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass. With it and a successful two-point conversion, the score was 24-17.

After an exchange of possessions, a Tiger punt backed the Crusaders deep in their own territory. On fourth down, a misplayed snap on a Crusader punt gave the Tigers a first down at the Crusaders 4-yard line.

With the game on the line, the Crusader defense rose to the occasion, stopped the Tigers cold, and took over on their own 2-yard line. The Crusaders were unable to move the ball and took a safety on purpose so they would not have to risk another punt to make the score 24-19 with only :34 left in the game.

After the Crusaders free kick, the Tigers got the ball on the Crusaders 44. With just :10 left in the game the Tiger quarterback was chased from the pocket and launched a bullet into the end zone where the receiver made a tip toe catch along the back line of the end zone as time ran out, making the Tiger touchdown the last play of the game and ending the Crusaders’ season with a 24-25 loss. The Crusader players, coaches and fans looked stunned as the Tiger team celebrated on the field.

The loss ends their season as they finish with a 10-2 record with the two losses coming by a total of only four points.