MW girls softball beats FDR

On Saturday, April 18 at Monroe Woodbury High School, the Crusaders took on the Presidents of Franklin D. Roosevelt High School.

The Crusaders entered the game needing a victory to stop their three-game losing streak. The Presidents came into the game still looking for their first victory of the season. The Presidents scored one run in the top of the first on two hits to take an early lead. The Crusaders struck back bottom of the first when Danni Gunning led off with a triple and tied the score on a sacrifice by Kaia Carillo. Gunning led off the third inning with a single and scored on a triple by Isabella Brelesky who scored on a single by Carillo.



The Crusaders took a 3-1 lead into the fourth but the Presidents were able to score another run with two more hits to make the score 3-2 . The Crusaders responded again, Ava Bonney and Katie Chiosie singled and both scored after a a couple of wild pitches and a sacrifice by Nadia Jemison. The Crusaders now had a 5-2 lead.



The Crusader bats were not done and singles by Carillo, Bonney, Callie Exarchakis and a double by Shayla Milligan gave the Crusaders an 8-2 lead at the end of the fifth. The Crusaders scored two more in the sixth. Keara Colligan walked and scored on a sacrifice by Gunning and Gisella Torres singled and scored on a single by Carillo.



The Presidents scored one in the seventh but the Crusaders took a 10-3 victory. The Crusaders victory brings there record to 3-3 on the season