MW boys lacrosse improves record with win over Red Hook

On May5, the Monroe-Woodbury High School Crusaders boys lacrosse team hosted the Raiders from Red Hook in a non-league game. The Raiders came into the game with a 6-7 record after beating Middletown in their last game 11-6. The Crusaders came into the game with a 4-4 record badly needing a win to break a two-game losing streak.

The Crusaders took control early in the first quarter, with Liam Williamson scoring eight minutes into the game to put the Crusaders up 1-0. From there sophomore Luke Damiani took over and scored three of his five goals in the game and the team had a 4-0 first quarter lead.

In the second quarter, the Raiders started to come on and cut the Crusaders lead down to 5-3 with under a minute left in the half. But with five seconds left in the half Crusader Gavin Fitzgibbon, who won eight of 11 face offs in the game scored and the team took a 6-3 lead into the half.

In the third quarter, the Crusaders again took control with Anthony Severo scoring his second of three goals in the game. The Crusaders now had 9-3 lead at the end of the third. In the fourth the teams traded goals and the Crusaders came away with a 12-6 victory to bring their record to 5-4 on the season.