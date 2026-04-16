MW boys lacrosse improves record to 2-1

On Friday, April 10 at Monroe Woodbury High School, the Crusaders boys lacrosse team faced off with the Middies from Middletown. The Middies came to Central Valley with a 1-3 record on the season after beating Wallkill 6-5 in their last game. The Crusaders entered the contest with a 1-1 record after dropping their last game to Warwick 8-4.

The Crusaders took control and got off to a 3-0 first-quarter lead. Co- captain Anthony Severo got the Crusaders scoring started when he scored the first of his three goals in the game in the first minute of the contest. In the second quarter, the Crusaders stretched their lead to 4-0 before the Middies were able to answer back. The Crusaders took a 6-2 half time lead with sophomore Luke Damiani scoring the first of his three goals in the game to lead the way.

After the half the Crusaders poured it on and scored five goals to take a commanding 11-2 lead. Senior Gavin Fitzgibbon, who won 16 of the 18 face-offs he took in the game, scored his second goal of the game and the Crusaders were in control. In the fourth quarter, the Crusaders and the Middies exchanged goals, as the Crusaders walked away with a 15-5 league victory.

The Crusasders victory bring their record to 2-1 on the season. Photo 1- Photo 4-t