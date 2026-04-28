MW boys lacrosse best Pine Bush 12-3

On April 23 Monroe Woodbury High School’s boys lacrosse team hosted the Bushmen from Pine Bush in an inportant league game.



The Bushmen came into the game with a 2-5 record on the season after dropping their last game to a strong Warwick team 10-8. The Crusaders entered the game with a 3-2 record after getting beat by Highland 7-4.



In the first quarter, the Crusaders jumped out to a 3-1 lead with Co-captain Anthony Severo scoring his first of three goals in the game. In the second quarter, the Crusaders offense turned it on and the team pulled to a 9-1 half time lead. Sophomore Luke Damiani scored two of his four goals and two of his three assists in the game in the second quarter.



In the third quarter the Crusaders added three more goals to their lead. Co-captain Liam Williamson picked up his second assist of the day to go along with his three goals in the game.

In the fourth quarter, the Crusaders took out starting goalie Chadwick Kistler who had eight saves in the game and brought in Daniel Deckert who recorded two more saves for the team.



The Crusaders 12-3 victory brings their record to 4-2 on the season and the team remains unbeaten in league play.