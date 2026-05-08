MW boys baseball wins close game against Kingston

On Friday, May 1 the Crusaders hosted the Tigers from Kingston in an inportant league match up. The two teams were tied in first place with 4-1 records in league play. The teams had already split the first two games of their three-game series, so the winner would temporarily be alone in first.

In the first inning Crusader Michael Monda walked and was able to score on single to left by Evan Erickson. The Tigers responded in the top of the second and tied the score at one.

In the top of the third, the Tigers took the lead when they scored one run on two hits. In the third inning Ryan Lugo drew a lead off walk and Monda followed with a single to left. Lugo scored on Jeremy Lai’s single to center and Monda scored on a wild pitch. The Crusaders now had a 3-2 lead at the end of the third.

In the top of the fifth, the Tigers came alive as they scored three runs on three hits to take a 5–3 lead. In the bottom of the inning the Crusaders chipped away at the Tigers lead when Lai singled to center and then scored on a single by Liam Hayes.

The Tigers took their 5-4 lead into the seventh inning. Then with one out in the bottom of the seventh, Lai drew his second walk of the game and was taken out of the game for speedy pinch runner Evan Espinal. Espinal then tied the game up on a single to right by Hayes. With Hayes on first with one out and the score tied, catcher Joey Bauer stepped to the plate. Bauer laced a shot into right field and Hayes, who took off at the crack of the bat, raced around the bases to score the winning run.

The team rushed out of dugout and mobbed Bauer and Hayes as they celebrated their come-from-behind victory. The Crusaders’ 6-5 victory puts them in first place with a 5-1 record they have an overall record of 11-2 on the season. Photo 1=-P with the winning run Photo 4-The Crusaders mob Joey Bauer #26 after he won the game with a single in the 7th