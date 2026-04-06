MW boys baseball beats Marlboro 13-4

On Tuesday, March 31 at Monroe Woodbury High School, the Crusaders hosted the Dukes from Marlboro High School. The Crusaders entered the game with a 1-0 record after beating Beacon in their first game of the season. For the Dukes coming off a 13-7 record last year, it would be their first game.

In the top of the first, the Dukes jumped out to a three-run lead on three hits. The Crusaders responded right away, a leadoff double by Liam Hayes followed by a barrage of five hits from the team as they rallied for seven runs. The big hit in the rally was supplied by catcher Joey Bauer, whose triple drove in two runs.

In the top of the second starting pitcher Braeden Burke struck out the first batter he faced. It was the 121st strikeout of his career, making him the Crusaders all-time strikeout leader. In the bottom of the inning the Crusaders scored three more runs on three hits; the key hit being a triple by Nicolas Colello that drove in two.



The Dukes pushed across a run in the third after a leadoff triple cutting the Crusader lead to 10-4. Michael Monda kept the Crusader offense going when he supplied a run scoring double as the team scored two more runs in the third. The Crusaders held a 12-4 lead at the end of the third.

In the fourth inning the Crusaders scored one more time when Connor McHale scored on Liam Hayes’s second double of the game.



In the fifth inning the Crusaders Bull pen took over with Michael Monda, Brian Sorce and Asher Fateman each tossing a scoreless inning to keep the Dukes off the board.

The Crusaders 13-4 victory brings their record to 2-0. Their next game will be on Tuesday at Washingtonville. High School.