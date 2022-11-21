Monroe-Woodbury Varsity Cross Country Boys are NYS Federation Cross Country Champions

Monroe-Woodbury Boys Cross Country Team came in first place at the NYS Federation Cross Country Championship at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls on Saturday, November 19. They entered the race as underdogs, competing against strong teams from Saratoga Springs, Northport and St. Anthony’s High Schools.

This meet consisted of all the best teams from all classes, the Catholic High School Association, PSAL (NYC), and the Association of Independent Schools. Thirty schools competed.

Senior Collin Gilstrap ran at the front of the race while seniors Collin Catherwood ran in the top 10 and John Urciuoli ran in the top 40. Teammates Gavin Catherwood, Shane Golio, Devin Ryan and Oliver Jibb followed their three co-captains in strong positions heading toward the finish line, while teammates Vincent Costello and Siddarth Ranganathan cheered for Monroe along the course.

M-W results:

1st - Collin Gilstrap

11th - Collin Catherwood

38th - John Urciuoli

54th - Gavin Catherwood

72nd - Shane Golio

134th - Devin Ryan

136th - Oliver Jibb

The fierce competition between Monroe and St. Anthony’s kept on as each team’s runners crossed the finish line. All depended on the positioning of the top 5 of each team.

The team totals were calculated and the M-W Cross Country Boys won with a team total of 109. Only 11 points separated Monroe from St. Anthony’s with their team total of 120.

With this race, Monroe Cross Country succeeded in winning their first NYS Federation Cross Country Championship. Collin Gilstrap’s winning time of 15:51.3 is now the fastest time run by a Monroe athlete at Bowdoin Park. This win is the first Section 9 win at Federations since 1995 when Cornwall’s Mike Fitzula claimed the victory.

Collin Gilstrap is the second individual from Monroe-Woodbury to win the NYS Federation Cross Country Championship. John Trautman of M-W, a future Olympian, took first place with a time of 15:44.2 on November 17, 1985.

After receiving a police escort home by the NYS Troopers, the Monroe-Woodbury Boys Cross Country Team prepares to race at the Nike Cross Regionals at Bowdoin Park on Nov. 26.

Coach Matthew Hemmer, Coach Chuck McCafferty, Coach James Glover and Coach Patrick Brown guided the boys from race to race with systematic training.

Story contributed by Lahna Golio