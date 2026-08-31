Monroe-Woodbury hosts multi-team football scrimmage

On Saturday, Sept. 29 the Crusaders hosted a multi-team football scrimmage at Monroe-Woodbury High School.

The Crusaders took the field with the Clarkstown North - Rams, Port Jervis - Red Raiders and the Wildcats from Warwick. At the scrimmage the teams got to work on all the phases of the game with live competition. The coaching staff was able to evaluate players and work on the execution of the plays on offense and defense.

Many of underclass men on the team got their first real taste of varsity action as the coaching staff prepares their depth charts. The Crusaders will open their 2026 season on Friday Sept. 4, when they host the Knights of John F Kennedy at 6 p.m.