x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

Monroe-Woodbury hosts multi-team football scrimmage

Sports. Clarkstown North, Port Jervis and Warwick join Crusaders to work on skills.

Central Valley /
| 31 Aug 2026 | 02:40
    Crusader defenders leap high in their attempt to block a Wildcat extra point.
    Crusader defenders leap high in their attempt to block a Wildcat extra point. ( Photo by William Dimmit.)
    Crusader QB #18, Ethan Maldonado, looks for open receiver as the Crusaders work against the Wildcats.
    Crusader QB #18, Ethan Maldonado, looks for open receiver as the Crusaders work against the Wildcats. ( Photo by William Dimmit.)

On Saturday, Sept. 29 the Crusaders hosted a multi-team football scrimmage at Monroe-Woodbury High School.

The Crusaders took the field with the Clarkstown North - Rams, Port Jervis - Red Raiders and the Wildcats from Warwick. At the scrimmage the teams got to work on all the phases of the game with live competition. The coaching staff was able to evaluate players and work on the execution of the plays on offense and defense.

Many of underclass men on the team got their first real taste of varsity action as the coaching staff prepares their depth charts. The Crusaders will open their 2026 season on Friday Sept. 4, when they host the Knights of John F Kennedy at 6 p.m.