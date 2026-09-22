Monroe-Woodbury beats Valley Central in boys soccer

On Wednesday, Sept. 17 at Monroe-Woodbury High School, the Crusaders hosted the Vikings from Valley Central in a league match up.



The Crusaders came into the game with a 2-1 record after beating Middletown in their last game 4-0. The Vikings came to Central Valley with a 0-2-1 record after battling Pine Bush to a 1-1 tie.



The Crusaders struck less than a minute into the game to take the lead. Senior, Patrick Smith led a streaking William Calohan with perfect pass as he worked his way down the sideline. Calohan then ripped a narrow angled shot off the keeper and into the net. Seven minutes later Francisco Cordova De Alba hit Calohan with a short pass across the top of the box. Calohan when put it past the goalie for his second goal of the game and the Crusaders had a 2-0 lead. The Crusader then pushed the lead to three. Andrei Stoica beat the Viking defense and found Cordova De Alba with a perfect pass and he drilled into the goal. The Crusaders then held a 3-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, Patrick Smith put the Crusaders up by four with a strong shot and the Crusader were in control. Finally on a Crusader corner kick to the net mouth where Zachary Seltzer out worked the the Viking defense for the ball. His rebound was put into the net by Andrew Kensell and the Crusaders now had a 5-0 lead. The Crusaders defense was outstanding again as they posted their third shutout in a row and the Crusaders inproved their record to 4-1 on the season.