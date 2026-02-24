M-W High hosts Section 9 Cheerleading finals

On Saturday, Feb. 21, Monroe Woodbury High School hosted the Section 9 Game Day Cheerleading finals. The section finals featured 16 teams that competed in five classes. The classes A, B, C and D are based on school size with the other class be represented by any team that was co-ed. The winners of the competition in each of the categories will advance to the NYSPHSAA Championship to be held on March 7 at the Visions Federal Credit Union in Binghamton.



After a spectacular showing from all the teams in all the classes the five winners were announced. The winners were Newburgh class A, Warwick class B, Dover class C, SS Seward class D and Goshen in the co-ed class. The Crusader Cheer team competed in the Class A division but fell short this year.



The Crusaders with head coach Barbra Alidad will loose eight seniors to graduation from this years team but should rebound strong next season with a very strong and experienced group of underclassmen. The Crusaders Cheer team had a great season that extended from summer camp all the way through football season and during the competition season.