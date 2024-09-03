Let the Crusader games begin!

As the calendar changes from August to September, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders’ high school fall sports teams have been picked and practiced and are ready to begin their seasons. The football team wrapped up their pre-season with a multi-team scrimmage with Warwick, Port Jervis, and Colonie. The boys looked sharp in the scrimmage and will be ready for the Raiders of North Rockland when the two teams open their season this Friday night at the Haverstraw Sports Complex.

The Crusader cheerleaders, led by Head Coach Barbra Alidad, will be ready to bring their enthusiasm and spirt to the side lines again this year. The cheer team just returned from several days of intense training at camp and can’t wait for the season to begin.

The girls’ varsity soccer team is putting the finishing touches on their pre-season as they traveled to Depaul Catholic High School in Wayne, N.J., for a scrimmage on Labor Day. The girls’ soccer team opened their season on Wednesday when they traveled to Valley Central to face the Vikings.

In the gym, Head Coach Steven Pallogudis has his volleyball team ready to start another successful season. The volleyball team opens their season on the road when they take on the Red Hawks of Liberty on Friday afternoon.